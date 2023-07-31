Video: Dani Alves, prosecuted for sexual assault with bail of 150,000 euros

For the crime of sexual assault with carnal access, a judge prosecuted the footballer Daniel Alvesby gathering enough evidence to send him to trial for raping a young woman in the disco Sutton from Barcelona on December 30, and has imposed a bond of 150,000 euros.

It was learned that the magistrate fixed the investigative statement for this Thursday, August 3.

Joana Sanz and Dani Alves

the determination

“The Investigating Court number 15 of Barcelona has closed the investigation against the player and concludes that there are indications that he allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman,” the information warns.

In an order, to which EFE has had access, the head of the trial court number 15 of Barcelona has concluded the investigation of the case and has summoned Alves for next Wednesday to notify him of his prosecution, a step prior to sending the case to judgment.

The former player of FC Barcelona He was provisionally imprisoned on January 20 accused of said violation.

Since then, the judge has dismissed all requests for provisional release alleging the risk of flight, while the footballer has been changing his version of events in different statements, as new evidence appeared.

