Video: Dani Alves, prosecuted for sexual assault with bail of 150,000 euros

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Daniel Alves
Eph. WEATHER Archive
Daniel Alves
The Brazilian footballer is still in trouble.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
For the crime of sexual assault with carnal access, a judge prosecuted the footballer Daniel Alvesby gathering enough evidence to send him to trial for raping a young woman in the disco Sutton from Barcelona on December 30, and has imposed a bond of 150,000 euros.
It was learned that the magistrate fixed the investigative statement for this Thursday, August 3.
(Dani Alves’ partner denounces death threats: “We will find you”) (Dani Alves: Joana Sanz reappears in public, but avoids talking about her divorce, video
Joana Sanz and Dani Alves)
the determination
“The Investigating Court number 15 of Barcelona has closed the investigation against the player and concludes that there are indications that he allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman,” the information warns.
In an order, to which EFE has had access, the head of the trial court number 15 of Barcelona has concluded the investigation of the case and has summoned Alves for next Wednesday to notify him of his prosecution, a step prior to sending the case to judgment.
The former player of FC Barcelona He was provisionally imprisoned on January 20 accused of said violation.
Since then, the judge has dismissed all requests for provisional release alleging the risk of flight, while the footballer has been changing his version of events in different statements, as new evidence appeared.
(Video: a fan is killed after a brutal barra bravas fight (sensitive images))
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Dani #Alves #prosecuted #sexual #assault #bail #euros
Leave a Reply