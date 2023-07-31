Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: Dani Alves, prosecuted for sexual assault with bail of 150,000 euros

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Dani Alves, prosecuted for sexual assault with bail of 150,000 euros

Close


Close

Daniel Alves

Daniel Alves

Photo:

Eph. WEATHER Archive

Daniel Alves

The Brazilian footballer is still in trouble.

For the crime of sexual assault with carnal access, a judge prosecuted the footballer Daniel Alvesby gathering enough evidence to send him to trial for raping a young woman in the disco Sutton from Barcelona on December 30, and has imposed a bond of 150,000 euros.

See also  Peru: President Castillo dissolves Congress and declares a state of emergency

It was learned that the magistrate fixed the investigative statement for this Thursday, August 3.
(Dani Alves’ partner denounces death threats: “We will find you”) (Dani Alves: Joana Sanz reappears in public, but avoids talking about her divorce, video
Joana Sanz and Dani Alves)

the determination

“The Investigating Court number 15 of Barcelona has closed the investigation against the player and concludes that there are indications that he allegedly sexually assaulted a 23-year-old woman,” the information warns.

In an order, to which EFE has had access, the head of the trial court number 15 of Barcelona has concluded the investigation of the case and has summoned Alves for next Wednesday to notify him of his prosecution, a step prior to sending the case to judgment.

The former player of FC Barcelona He was provisionally imprisoned on January 20 accused of said violation.

Since then, the judge has dismissed all requests for provisional release alleging the risk of flight, while the footballer has been changing his version of events in different statements, as new evidence appeared.
(Video: a fan is killed after a brutal barra bravas fight (sensitive images))

See also  Carrera Cup Italy | The Michelin Cup is already under attack at Misano!

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Video #Dani #Alves #prosecuted #sexual #assault #bail #euros

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Russian attack | Russia struck Zelensky’s hometown, a 10-year-old child among the dead

Russian attack | Russia struck Zelensky's hometown, a 10-year-old child among the dead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result