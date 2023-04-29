The Prosecutor’s Office Barcelona has opposed releasing the former Barcelona player on provisional release Daniel Alves, as his defense requested last week, considering that the risk of the footballer trying to flee to evade justice persists.

According to sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the prosecutor in the case has submitted a report to the Barcelona Investigating Court number 15 in which she maintains that the circumstances have not changed with respect to January 20, when Alves entered prison accused of raping to a young woman at the Sutton nightclub, so the flight risk remains.

(Shakira: this is her new house without Piqué, it is reached by boat and helicopter)

(Egan Bernal, impressive, sensational stage in the Tour of Romandie)

After obtaining the position of the parties, the investigating magistrate must now decide whether to agree to the request of Alves’ defense and release him on provisional release, with the precautionary measures she deems appropriate, a resolution that may be appealed before the Barcelona Court .

The Alves defense Last week he asked the judge who is investigating him for the alleged rape to release him provisionally, if necessary on bail, based on an expert report on the images from the nightclub’s security cameras that he claims exonerate him.

The declaration

On April 17, Alves testified for the fourth time and acknowledged that there had been sexual relations, but made it clear that they were consensual. Of that, then there is nothing new.

However, Cadena SER had access to the full statement of the Brazilian, who told details of the meeting with the young woman who accuses him of rape.

“Those girls came to our private room but we did not insist, nor did the waiter to them,” Alves said on that occasion.

And I add: “I noticed his good disposition from the way he danced, how he approached me, how we exchanged positions.”

Alves’ defense warns that this statement and the videos that have been presented are strong evidence in favor of Alves, so the case would take an unexpected turn.

“I stopped him from moving all that to the bathroom. He told me yes, that there was no problem. I told him that I was going first and that I would wait for him inside,” he leaked.

Audience of Dani Alves in Barcelona

Alves noted that they kissed, had sexual relations and that while the woman gave him fellatio, she asked him “twice if he was liking it” and he said yes.

When he finished, Alves told her that he was waiting, that he would come out of the bathroom first and that he would do so a few minutes later.

“If I had seen her at the exit, I would have stopped her to ask her what had happened to her because until then everything was fine, within what we wanted,” he said.

“I was simply an accomplice of the desire that she had or of the ones that I had”, sentenced the player.

(Marco Pérez, the striker who does not want racism and calls for peace)

(Linda Caicedo at Real Madrid Femenino: how much does your car cost?)

SPORTS