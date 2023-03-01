Quintana Roo.- One young man lost his appetite when trying to eat your shrimp ceviche at a restaurant in Cancun Quintana Roo. Well, on his set found a centipede

The fact was shared by the TikTok user Michelle Matus (@michellematuss), who showed how the arthropod known as a centipede scurries between the shrimp and avocado it has in the ceviche presentation.

In the publication, the young woman acknowledged that her ceviche molcajete looked very nice, but she found it unpleasant that the potentially poisonous animal would walk on her food.

The young woman explained that she did not realize what was on her plate until she was about to eat and began to eat tortilla chips to taste the shrimp. Likewise, she mentioned that after what happened, the cooks of the business that she did not mention, apologized to her and offered her a new dish.

Despite the fact that the event did not cause an incident, users on social networks reacted to the publication, many of them taking what happened with humor.

“So that ceviche is itchy”, “I’m dying, my phobia is all the animals that crawl”, “How scary and dangerous”, “It was spicy, not poisonous”, were some of the comments.