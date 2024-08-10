Ciudad Juárez— Groups of matachines keep the area around the parish of San Lorenzo busy on the second day of celebrations for the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Catholic figure.

From blocks away, you can hear the drums and other percussion instruments that contrast with each other as at least six groups dance simultaneously.

In front of the parish on Valle de Juárez Avenue, the San Isidro Labrador feather dance from La Luz, Coahuila, and another one without a visible name, take their places and move with the percussion making the ayacachtli (rattles) and the snails they wear on their ankles sound.

Adults and children, women and men make up the groups of dancers. There are even women dressed in “tandito” (hats) and sunglasses, as well as classic pachuco makeup but with the skirts of matachines.

Right in front of the church, the Tlaltecuhtli Dance of Monterrey, Nuevo León, captures the attention of visitors and devotees alike, with its detailed drums, natural-looking feather plumes, dancing with different instruments such as lutes and shells, and smoke coming out of incense burners handled by members of the same group.

Also present in the different groups are the “demons”, dancers disguised with terrifying or comical looking masks that simulate the presence of evil forces in the Matachines tradition.