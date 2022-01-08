Andrey Karginov on the day of rest of the Dakar tries to catch his breath, but the Russian wants to carefully follow the work that the mechanics of the Kamaz Master team are doing on his 43509 # 509: he is the driver who has won the most stages among the trucks, three, but he is the one placed worse in the general classification because he slipped sixth because in the fourth stage he had to deal with an automatic gearbox that suddenly deselected the gears and even went into neutral on the dunes, making the vehicle return to the beginning of the ascent.

The 45-year-old from Mirny, winner of the Dakar in 2020 and 2014, has a very specific task in Vladimir Chagin’s team: to climb up to fourth place in the general classification in the second week of competition to recompose that poker that the Russian army dreams of at the finish line.

Since he has no tactical duties, Andrey has found himself in the last few days to be the pilot of the Russian army who was looking for the best cuts of the track in an attempt to “sow” the opponents who in the sections of driving on sight can count on the four Kamaz trucks as excellent reference points.

Karginov became the protagonist of a passage that made him become a “character” outside the Dakar bivouac, since one of his virtuosity was posted on Twitter in a video that explains more than many words what the approach is of the Kamaz crews in the Dakar …

“Yesterday was a day of navigation – explains Andrey -. It was not very convenient to be the first to open the way: the trucks, despite the many visible traces of motorcycles and cars, are looking for their route, because they cut the track “.

“In reality we have offered tracks to our opponents who have found themselves with an easier task. So we tried to raise the pace to get away and the only way to do it was to make some sharp cuts, in the knowledge that cutting was a very risky driving style: we could not know what to expect in the holes full of mud or in the canals, whether there were dangerous stones or not ”.

And there was also the spectacular crossing of a stream with a water bed full of water …

“Yes I saw that the video went viral. It happened after we pulled ourselves out of the mud: we had seen the watercourse and we knew we had to go to the other side and we had to look for the most suitable spot. In reality I decided to go straight, well aware that a deep ford was signaled: I was convinced that the obstacle could be overcome and I decided to take a risk. The only difficulty was going back to the shore, but everything went well. The images seen from the outside seemed very spectacular, while from the inside I never had the feeling of doing something extraordinary… “.