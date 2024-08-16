The cyclists who participated in the event had a scare Tour de Pologne 2024, after the serious accident suffered by the Frenchman Nicolas Debeaumarché (Cofidis), who lost control of his bicycle and ended up on the side of the road, seriously injured.

The French rider was escaping in the third stage, between Walbrzych and Duszniki-Zdrój, when he fell into a water channel with 53.7 kilometers to go and had to receive emergency treatment.

Departure He was left motionless on the side of the curve due to the fall. Medical teams provided him with first aid and transferred him to an emergency medical center.

Cofidis said the 26-year-old rider had several broken ribs, but gave a reassuring statement in the medical report. “The victim of a fall at the Tour of Poland, he was taken to hospital. He suffered fractured vertebrae and was hospitalised.”

From the hospital, the Frenchman spoke about the serious accident that almost left him immobile and gave details of how he lost control on the curve of stage 3 of the Tour of Poland.

Nicolas Debeaumarché crashed during the third stage of the Tour of Poland. Photo:Social networks Share

“On a descent I lost control of the front wheel of my bike. I thought I could control it, but I continued straight. Then I fell into a kind of ditch that had a concrete wall. I don’t have a precise memory of the impact, I only remember the feeling I had when I hit the ground,” said the French cyclist.

Debeaumarché said he would be out for several months because the recovery would be very long. “It’s difficult to live with it. I have three broken vertebrae, I don’t feel very well and it will be a long time before I return. Afterwards I know that I was very lucky in my misfortune. It could have been worse: I could have been paralyzed or stayed there.”

