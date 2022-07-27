Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Video: cyclist is run over by his team's car in the Tour de France

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in Sports
Mavi García, run over

Garcia, at the moment of the crash.

Photo:

Screenshots

Garcia, at the time of the crash.

Mavi García had already suffered two punctures before being run over by the vehicle.

The current champion of Spain, Mavi García, was run over by her team’s car (UAE Team ADQ) in the middle of the women’s Tour de France stage.

shocking run over

Mavi Garcia, run over

Garcia, at the time of the crash.

Photo:

Screenshots

With 13 kilometers to go in the stage, Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ), 38, got confused and crashed into her own team’s car, falling to the ground and losing time.

After a few seconds on the ground, Mavi recovered and continued the stage, picking up her bike and continuing to pedal. Before the end of the stage, Mavi García was in sixth place overall, 55 seconds behind leader Marianne Vos.

Reusser won the stage

mavi garcia

Mavi García, who suffered the accident.

The Swiss cyclist Marlen Reusser, of the SD Worx team, won the fourth stage of the women’s Tour de France on Wednesday, in what is her first victory of the year and the Dutch Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) continues as the leader
of the general.

Reusser, 30, achieved with this victory his thirteenth victory as a professional, and the first in 2022. He finished with one minute and 24 seconds
advantage over the second classified, the French Évita Muzic (FDJ).

The stage was marked by the terrain, which was road, dirt and cobblestone. Vos, leader of the general, did not detach himself from the Italian Silvia Perico (Valcar), his main pursuer in the general.

After finishing the stage, the general did not move and Vos continues as leader with an advantage of 16 seconds over Perico and the Polish Niewiadoma Katarzyna (SRAM Racing)

SPORTS
*With EFE

