Mexico City.- Comedian Sofía Niño de Rivera revealed that cybercriminals stole her bank account and investment fund through deception.

“I’m making this video because I don’t want this to happen to anyone else,” she explained on social media, describing her situation.

According to Niño de Rivera, an alleged bank executive told him in a call that a fraudster was trying to make charges with his information. He added that the instruction to protect his money and start an investigation protocol was to delete the application on his cell phone and go to an ATM, where he had to generate certain commands.

At no point did the caller ask for personal information, although by following his instructions he ended up deactivating the security facial recognition of his app.

Although the amount stolen from Niño de Rivera is unknown, he explained that the criminals forwarded his money to 11 different accounts.