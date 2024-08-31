After a boat ride on the Las Virgenes dam with local fishermen, the current water storage situation was observed, which is at 10.7%.

Fishermen commented that fish mortality can be observed, due to the low level of stored water, causing a decrease in fishing compared to previous years. Likewise, the discovery of “small islands” that could not be seen before could be observed, but now due to the low storage levels, they can be seen. The emblematic Catamaran boat is not in operation, since if it is, it runs the risk of suffering some damage to the base…. You can read the full report in tomorrow’s printed edition.

Video