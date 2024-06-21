Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A video went viral through social networks showing residents of Culiacán, cool off in the water of the Mojolo Riverdespite the severe drought that currently affects the entire state of Sinaloa.

In the video, broadcast on the TikTok account @culichi_gril60, you can see the culichis enjoying the stretch of the Humaya River that still has enough water for recreation, diving and enjoying the moment.

This section of the river, located near the town of Mojolo, forms a natural pool next to the bridge in the Loma de Rodriguera neighborhood.

The video not only generated reactions of astonishment and amusement, but also concern.. Some users expressed concern about the safety of the bridge, which had already been fractured two years ago due to heavy rains and closed to prevent the passage of vehicles.

“Ugh, how agustic”, “In my little ranch, dear Mojolo, the bridge has been like this for a while now”, “How scary to be under the bridge”. Users commented.

