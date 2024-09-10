After the honors to the Flag, during the first minutes of this September 10, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar was sworn in as municipal president of Ciudad Juárez for the period 2024-2027. The official ceremony was held on the third floor of the Municipal Presidency. Later, the president swore in Municipal Syndicate Ana Estrada. Then the swearing-in of the 20 members of the Council continued, which was made up of 15 councilors from Morena and PT and only one representative for the PAN, Pueblo, Movimiento Ciudadano, PRI and Verde parties, respectively. The list was made up as follows: for Morena, Dolores Adame, Martha Mendoza, Karla Escalante, Antonio Domínguez, Mayra Castillo, Dina Salgado, Jorge Bueno, Alejandro Acosta, Sandra García and José Padilla. For the Labor Party (PT): Pedro Matus, Héctor Avitia Arellanes, José Valenzuela, Sandra Valenzuela and Héctor Avitia Corral. The list is completed by Alejandro Jiménez of the PAN; Luz Cristo of the Pueblo party; Gloria Mirazo of the Citizen Movement; Mireya Porras of the PRI and Fernanda Avalos of the Green Party. Eight of the 20 councilors listed are repeating administration for the second time, six from Morena and two from the PT; while the rest are in their first municipal administration. Finally, the swearing-in of the City Council Secretary, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel, who is repeating the position, took place. The Council had its first session in which they agreed on the days to meet. Pérez Cuéllar welcomed them and called them to work for the City. Finally, at 00:30 hours the inauguration ceremony was held where the president named César Omar Muñoz Morales as office manager, César Tapia Martínez as general coordinator of Road Safety and Sergio Rodríguez as director of Municipal Civil Protection (SSPM).