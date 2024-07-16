Juarez City.- Relatives and friends of Fernanda Anahis Molina Vásquez requested help from the public this afternoon to locate her by conducting searches at an intersection on the Juan Gabriel highway.

Fernanda Anahis disappeared on July 9 when she went to the city of Saucillo to take an exam at the Ricardo Flores Magón Rural Teachers’ College.

With photos glued to cardboard, they were placed at the intersection of Juan Gabriel and Francisco I Madero streets.

They also asked the authorities to intensify their search and for citizens to report any information they have about his whereabouts.