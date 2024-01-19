This Friday the gala of the Globe Soccer Awards at Atlantis, Dubai, with the presence of big stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, Erling Haaland, among other great stars in the world of football.

It may be of interest to you: Atlético Nacional, in silence, deals another blow: Uruguay's emerging star signing

Cristiano Ronaldo was the great attraction of the awards known as the Dubai D'Or, The Portuguese is the jewel in the crown of Saudi Arabian football and also swept all the possible awards at the ceremony.

The captain of the Portugal national teamwho will turn 39 in a few weeks, won the award for best player in the Middle East of the Globe Soccer Awards.

We tell you: Lucas González would have a bombshell turn: with an option in another great Colombian soccer player

Upon entering the stage, the player was given the trophy for the left foot of Diego Armando Maradona as the top scorer in 2023, the year in which he scored 54 goals.

Minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the stage to collect the fans' award as the most voted player.

Haaland wins best player award at Globe Soccer Awards

The only award that escaped the Portuguese was the most important award of the night for the best player in the world, which the Norwegian won from the Manchester City Erling Haaland.

Also: Promise of Millionaires comes out crying and frustrated: Gamero's criticized change

In fact, at the moment they were going to announce the name of the winner, he himself Christian pointed at the Norwegian, indicating that it should be fair that he took the prize and acknowledging his defeat against a Haaland that comes from being a scorer of the Premier League, Champions League, win all titles with him Manchester City and lose The Best at the hands of Argentine Lionel Messi.

They were about to give “THE BEST PLAYER OF THE YEAR” and the camera pointed at Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland. Cristiano was repeatedly asking for Haaland to be the winner, aiming for him. THAT IS MY IDOL. 👏🏻🤍 WE DON'T WANT CORRUPT GIFTS HERE. pic.twitter.com/LtoMFsX9yX — MT (@MadridTotal_) January 19, 2024

Harsh criticism of the French league

Before the award ceremony began, Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about the level of the Saudi Arabian league and defended it with harsh criticism of the French: “The Saudi League is no worse than Ligue1. The Saudi Pro League It is more competitive than Ligue1, I can say that after a year there. We are already better than the French league.”

On the other hand, he sent a message to several who criticize him: “I was the top scorer this season, imagine beating young animals like Haaland… I'm proud. And soon I will be 39! I like it when people doubt me again and then I am successful. “I am not affected by criticism.”

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO