One minute from the end of the first half of extra time, in the match between Portugal and Slovenia for Euro 2024, the referee blew the whistle for a penalty in favour of the Portuguese in a more than dubious action in the Slovenian box. Jota fell in an individual action that the referee considered directly.
At that moment Cristiano took the ball ready to save his team again, but combined with the great performance he has had throughout the match, this time it would be Jan Oblak who would save the Slovenian nation with a magnificent save that, if he was already having a good match, now takes it to another dimension. The player’s strong shot to the right came up against the goalkeeper’s arm, who did not want to take credit for the goal.
