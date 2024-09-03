Even though they are no longer playing in the elite of football, everything Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi do or say is still news.
On this occasion, the Portuguese posted a video on his popular YouTube channel in which his wife, Georgina, asks him a fun quiz. And at one point CR7 emulates Messi’s memorable phrase from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after eliminating the Netherlands.
This was the sequence:
– Christian: “You’re very serious, but you’re answering very well. How many balls do you have?”
– Georgina: “Four”
– Christian: You answered wrong (laughs)
– Georgina: What a fool you are!
– Christian: What are you looking at, fool?
Beyond the historic rivalry, it was always clear that the two stars of football history had, and still have, a lot of respect for each other. Every time they met at awards ceremonies, and boy did they receive awards throughout their careers, there was no shortage of hugs and friendly faces.
Will we ever see Messi imitate Ronaldo’s “Siuuu”?
#VIDEO #Cristiano #Ronaldos #imitation #Lionel #Messi #viral #social #media
Leave a Reply