On this occasion, the Portuguese posted a video on his popular YouTube channel in which his wife, Georgina, asks him a fun quiz. And at one point CR7 emulates Messi’s memorable phrase from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after eliminating the Netherlands.

This was the sequence:

– Georgina: “Four”

– Christian: You answered wrong (laughs)

– Georgina: What a fool you are!

– Christian: What are you looking at, fool?

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND HIS “WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING AT, FOOL?” 😅 CR7 mentioned Leo Messi’s viral phrase during a video on his YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/lqzwKpmWoJ — TyC Sports (@TyCSports) September 3, 2024

Will we ever see Messi imitate Ronaldo’s “Siuuu”?