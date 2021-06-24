The showdown he proposed Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Coke in the run-up to the Euro 2020 debut, when he ran the bottle from the cameras and recommended mineral water, it didn’t finish. A fan threw a the soda to the Portuguese while celebrating the second of his goals in the match against the French National Team.
As can be seen in the video, the container was on the verge of impacting on CR7. Although it was not the only one: containers with other liquids rained inside. Fortunately, none of them hit him.
However, the outgoing soccer character remained calm in the face of provocations from the fans who attended the Puskás Arena, one of the venues of the contest that is located in Hungary, Budapest.
THE IMPACT OF CHRISTIAN GESTURES:
The fundamentals of the mega-company stating that they had “soda for all kinds of tastes and needs” by the critics of former Real Madrid mattered little to consumers and, therefore, the brand ended up hit.
After the Christian moment there was a before and after in Coca, the shares and the price of the company fell precipitously. Worth $ 242 billion to $ 238 billion. How long will this confrontation last? The influence of the star can be lethal.
