cristiano Ronaldo returned from the Portugal team to Al Nassr and once again had a great performance, with a hat trick which allowed his team to win by a landslide, 5-1, against Al Taee, in the Saudi Arabian league.

The result keeps Al Nassr in second place in the championship, although far from Al Hilal, who seems to be on track for a new League crown in their country thanks to their away victory against Al Shabab (3-4). He reached 71 points, against 59 for Al Nassr, nine rounds from the end of the championship.

What does seem to be on the right track is for Cristiano to reach the title of top scorer in the championship, with his hat trick this Saturday. He reached 26 goals in the season, against 22 for his closest pursuer, the Serbian from Al Hilal Aleksandar Mitrovic, author of two goals on this date.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick against Al Tai. Photo:AFP Share

In Al Nassr, Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina returned to play as a starter. The Antioquia native rejoined his club after having been part of the National Team's call for the friendly matches against Spain and Romania, in which he did not add minutes.

Al Nassr took advantage of the expulsion of Virgil Misidjan, in the 36th minute. The game was tied until the moment of the red card. Luis Castro put CR7's team ahead in the 20th minute, and Misidjan had equalized in the 22nd minute.

Before the end of the first half, in replacement, Abdulrahman Ghareed scored 2-1 for Al Nassr, after a clearance from Sadio Mane.

Cristiano Ronaldo's three goals came in the second half. In the 65th minute, he scored 3-1, after a cross from Mane from the right.

Two minutes later, CR7 scored the second of the night and his team's fourth, by taking advantage of a rebound.

Already in the 87th minute, Cristiano closed the account and his hat trick by scoring with a header, after a cross from Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem.

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's hat trick against Al Tai

