Yesterday, during l1st press conference prior to the match between Portugal and Hungary which will be held in a few hours (18.00), a act the less curious on the part of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus player, as national team captain, appeared before the media accompanied by Fernando Santos, coach of the national team, and left a singular gesture.
On the table, next to his microphone, there was two bottles of Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of this Euro 2020. As soon as he saw them, Cristiano did not hesitate in picking them up and removing them to replace them with a water bottle. Before placing it on the table, he raised it with the hand to vindicate their consumption.
The Portuguese is a footballer who cares even the smallest detail your diet, and that helps you have a stratospheric physical level. A diet that completely excludes sugary drinks, which of course include soft drinks (Coca-Cola).
However, this gesture it can be double-edged. Although it is true that this is how it promotes the consumption of healthier drinks, it is also true that he is doing a ugly one of the sponsors of the tournament, which in the end are those who collaborate economically with your celebration. In the end, everything you do Cristiano Ronaldo has a tremendous impact, and that he knows.
Leave a Reply