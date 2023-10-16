You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo is attacked in the middle of the game.
EFE / Screenshot
Cristiano Ronaldo is attacked in the middle of the game.
Cristiano started the match between Bosnia and Portugal for the Euro Cup qualifier.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Portugal is giving Bosnia a beating on the eighth date of group J in the qualifiers for Euro 2024. The Portuguese team went to half-time with a 0-5 victory on the scoreboard after the Cristiano Ronaldo double.
It may be of interest to you: Néstor Lorenzo sets off the alarms: ‘We are going to wait for James until the last minute’
The Portuguese star, 38 years old, He was a starter and captain of his team in a match that is giving Portugal direct qualification to next year’s Euro Cup.
Attack on Cristiano Ronaldo
In the final stretch of the first half and with the score 0-4, Cristiano Ronaldo was attacked by a Bosnian fan, who entered the field of play to hurt the player while he was taking a throw-in.
Read here: Tragedy in Spain: the lifeless body of a footballer is found in the carriages of a train
The captain of the Portuguese team did not notice the attack behind him, but the quick reaction of the security prevented the incident from escalating. After the attack, Cristiano suffered a supposed stomp, but he was able to continue playing without major complications.
The man who tried to attack the footballer was removed from the field by stadium security.
A fan comes on the pitch and tries to hurt Cristiano Ronaldo
The fan is probably a Messi fan, and cant take Ronado scoring so many goals🐐
disgusting pic.twitter.com/2fOGupbEdf
— Shivank (@MUFC_Shivank) October 16, 2023
Ronaldo double
Cristiano Ronaldo is guiding Portugal’s path to the Euro Cup with his double against Bosnia. The first came in the 5th minute after a great penalty, and the second was in the 20th minute with an exquisite definition, hitting the ball over the rival goalkeeper.
Furthermore, the Portuguese star was key in his team’s fourth goal, as he assisted João Cancelo to score in Portugal’s victory.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Cristiano #Ronaldo #attacked #middle #match #fan #straight #hurt