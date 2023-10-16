Portugal is giving Bosnia a beating on the eighth date of group J in the qualifiers for Euro 2024. The Portuguese team went to half-time with a 0-5 victory on the scoreboard after the Cristiano Ronaldo double.

The Portuguese star, 38 years old, He was a starter and captain of his team in a match that is giving Portugal direct qualification to next year’s Euro Cup.

Attack on Cristiano Ronaldo

In the final stretch of the first half and with the score 0-4, Cristiano Ronaldo was attacked by a Bosnian fan, who entered the field of play to hurt the player while he was taking a throw-in.

The captain of the Portuguese team did not notice the attack behind him, but the quick reaction of the security prevented the incident from escalating. After the attack, Cristiano suffered a supposed stomp, but he was able to continue playing without major complications.

The man who tried to attack the footballer was removed from the field by stadium security.

A fan comes on the pitch and tries to hurt Cristiano Ronaldo The fan is probably a Messi fan, and cant take Ronado scoring so many goals🐐 disgusting pic.twitter.com/2fOGupbEdf — Shivank (@MUFC_Shivank) October 16, 2023

Ronaldo double

Cristiano Ronaldo is guiding Portugal’s path to the Euro Cup with his double against Bosnia. The first came in the 5th minute after a great penalty, and the second was in the 20th minute with an exquisite definition, hitting the ball over the rival goalkeeper.

Furthermore, the Portuguese star was key in his team’s fourth goal, as he assisted João Cancelo to score in Portugal’s victory.

Ronaldo, in a Portugal match.

