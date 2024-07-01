After missing the penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen visibly affected at half-time, even crying inconsolably. His teammates went to encourage him but the Portuguese player could not stop crying.

RONALDO IS CRYING. 😢 THIS IS SO SAD!!! 💔 pic.twitter.com/VQHTap9le6 — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) July 1, 2024

However, Oblak, a goalkeeper who already knows the Portuguese well from his time playing for Atlético de Madrid, guessed his intention and kept the 0-0 on his goal.