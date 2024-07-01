The situation that occurred during half-time of extra time between Portugal and Slovenia at Euro 2024 was incredible.
After missing the penalty, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen visibly affected at half-time, even crying inconsolably. His teammates went to encourage him but the Portuguese player could not stop crying.
It is worth remembering that the Euro has not been the best of Ronaldo’s successful career. Without any goals to his name, it seemed that the penalty was the moment to score the first.
However, Oblak, a goalkeeper who already knows the Portuguese well from his time playing for Atlético de Madrid, guessed his intention and kept the 0-0 on his goal.
