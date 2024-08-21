Mexico City.– Cristiano Ronaldo is already the person with the most followers on Instagram, and now he’s coming to YouTube.

The Portuguese striker for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr launched his social media project, called “UR Cristiano,” on Monday and quickly gained millions of subscribers.

“I think (YouTube) is an ideal platform to be able to share a little of my life and my things,” said Cristiano in a video with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez. “It’s a way to be closer to my fans, to my people.”

Within hours, the channel, which already has 19 videos, had more than 8.77 million subscribers.

In another video posted on his social media, Ronaldo revealed to his children the YouTube Golden Button, which is awarded for having one million subscribers, but it seems that he won’t need much time to reach the Diamond Button, which is awarded for 10 million.