Thousands of people returned to the streets of Colombia this Wednesday to protest against the government of President Iván Duque, on the eighth day of demonstrations that left 24 dead and hundreds injured.

The protesters demand, among other things, better conditions in health and education, security in the regions and an end to police abuse against protesters.

The mobilizations have been mostly peaceful, but in some cities they turned violent. To the deceased, there are 800 injured and 89 missing. They denounce that the police have shot at protesters.

In different points, such as Medellín, Bucaramanga, Bogotá or Ibagué, marches are taking place, while numerous street blockades, riots and new clashes between protesters and riot police are already reported.

