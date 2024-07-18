Wood, Chih.- A confrontation between opposing organized crime groups took place this afternoon in Largo Maderal, a situation that spread terror among the residents. There are still no reports of dead or injured people.

At around noon on Thursday, July 18, residents began to report gunfire on the streets of the town, and there were even calls to the 911 emergency system.

The State Public Security Secretariat confirmed that there was a confrontation between groups of armed civilians near the community chapel, so elements of mixed cells were deployed, who are already securing the area of ​​the events.

The agency clarified that evidence and testimonies are being collected and for the moment there is no information on casualties among the groups that clashed.