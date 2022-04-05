Professional videographers, indie filmmakers and even YouTubers sometimes spend a ton of money on video equipment to keep up with the ever-increasing video quality standards. One of the major pieces of equipment video creators needs to film smooth shots are video stabilisers. A myriad of equipment types provides camera stabilisation to suit various shooting scenarios.

However, many budding filmmakers find it hard to spend thousands of dollars on just one piece of equipment. More than a decade ago, creators started building DIY solutions to meet their video production needs that saved them a ton of costs in terms of filmmaking equipment. Since the dawn of DSLR video gained prominence, many other directly relatable and unrelatable technologies have contributed to the creation of thousands of artworks.

One such piece of equipment that filmmakers and videographers use frequently is an electric hoverboard. It combines both the functions of a dolly and image stabilisation via its sophisticated suspension setup.

So let’s say you have decided to get an electric hoverboard as film-maker equipment. The big question is, how will it perform like a professional gimble setup? Advanced movie equipment such as the MoVI Pro does an excellent job of smoothening everything out in your shot.

It’s amazing to achieve that extra step where you don’t have to mount it on complex rigs such as a full-fledged dolly system to get your moving shot from a completely non-film piece of gear. With an electric hoverboard, you will also have the ability to go nice and fast without sprinting and getting tired as per the demands of the situation.

However, there is a pretty big risk in opting for this as a way to laminate the costs and complexities that come with actual expensive film equipment. You must gain more than enough practice while handling expensive cameras and equipment on an electric hoverboard. We recommend you first gain confidence by using less expensive gear while trying to get accustomed to your new e-hoverboard.

You must be familiar with the viral video of a camera man on an electric hoverboard who knocked over Usain Bolt while covering a sports event. You can view that here. That would be like a worst-case scenario. So you must be careful and vigilant while using an electric hoverboard as filmmaking equipment.

Nonetheless, once you get super comfortable and reach pro hoverboarding levels, you will be amazed about how effortlessly you could capture amazing shots while being able to travel much faster than you could have ever done on a traditional dolly system.

For instance, you will be able to get outdoor shots of running vehicles which grants you the opportunity for creating car videos or advertisements unlike never before. While dollies had limits, today’s innovations are dynamic and offer endless creative possibilities.

Electric hoverboards can also prove to be extremely useful during location scouts. Creators constantly hunt for good spots to film their new videos. Instead of walking around, driving to places, and looking for parking, an electric hoverboard can become an all-in-one solution to those problems and make things so much easier to your delight.

Conclusion

While some models can look pretty goofy while in use, some feel apt for the job, so be sure to check the kind of model you choose and its feature set to know whether it would suit your purpose or not. You must not spend on equipment that would only collect dust in the corner of your room or storage. It’s a very common occurrence among amateur video creators and filmmakers.

Also, practice a lot before getting on it for actual work that involves expensive equipment. While starting at slow speeds, you might initially find it to be a little bit rough and shaky. But eventually, you will learn to gain normal speeds with practice easily.