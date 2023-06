Take a moment to consider the fact that guardrails exist.

Because you already feel it coming. In the case of this video, we see a stretch of road where there is no guardrail. And there is no soft shoulder, but an abyss. If an accident occurs, the mess will fall down. Guess what’s going to happen in this video.

This article appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

