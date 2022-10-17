Guanajuato, Gto. A motorcyclist obviously to speeding crashed against a car inside a tunneland caused his death and that of the co-pilot of the car, at the intersection of TIburcio Álvarez and Túnel Los Ángeles, in Guanajuato capital, the impact even overturned the car.

The accident was recorded in a surveillance camera where it is possible to perceive the impact of the motorcycle on the side of the car, which it overturns for the blow.

In a video from another security camera, located at the entrance to the bridge next to the El Cantador Garden, the sport design motorcycle enter the tunnel accelerating, moments later it hit the vehicle.

Local media reported the death of two peopleone of them The copilot of the car and another motorcyclist who transpired was a tourist, while the driver of the gray Atos-type car was taken to a medical center.

The accident occurred around 5:00 in the afternoon and as it is a very important road node for circulation in the downtown area of ​​the city, vehicular traffic was completely collapsed for more than an hour, according to local reports.

It is worth mentioning that the Cervantino International Festival is currently taking place, so the streets and arteries are full of tourists who, in general, are unaware of the city, and often find themselves lost as a driver, so it is very important not only to obey the signs, but Exercise caution when driving around town.