Two children were victims of a coyote attack last week in Scottsdale, Arizona. The two affected are in perfect health, however, the bad moment of one of them was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Although they were two separate incidents, the authorities believe that it is the same animal that roams the area.. So far they have not captured it, so the population was urged to be careful and report the presence of this mammal.

The first assault happened unexpectedlyas Kelly Pirozzi told ABC News. She was with his 21-month-old son in front of his house when the coyote came out of a bush and lunged at him. Security recordings show that the woman had left her baby behind and as soon as she heard the crying she found the terrible scene.

The carnivore bit the boy on the arm, causing him to fall to the ground and immediately cry. The crying ended up scaring the animal away after taking the bite. “It happened so fast”Pirozzi said, still surprised. The minor was almost unharmed, he only has small bite wounds, the mother explained to the same news channel.

On the other hand, a few days later something similar happened a little less than a kilometer from Pirozzi’s house. A boy who was at a playground near an elementary school also suffered coyote bites while playingreported Darren Julian, urban wildlife specialist for Arizona Game and Fish.

Fortunately for the little boy, his injuries were minor. He just had a few scrapes on his stomach.

Security cameras captured the moment in which a coyote attacked a minor this Wednesday at a residence in the US city of Scottsdale (Arizona). According to the mother of the minor, 21 months old, her son was bitten on the arm. pic.twitter.com/PORGNLQtp6 — Know More (@Sepa_mass) March 27, 2023

It is not known if it is the same animal, but Julian thinks so because coyote attacks “are very rare.” He even said that these two events were the first in the Phoenix area since 2017. However, the expert urged parents to be aware of their surroundings, especially since the coyote has not yet been captured. He urged people to pay attention even within their own backyards or garages.

For its part, the Game and Fish Department said the animal “shows little fear of people.” The theory is that he may have been “illegally fed in the past.” Therefore, anyone who sees a coyote in the Scottsdale area is asked to alert authorities.

*With information from LA NACIÓN (GDA) – Argentina