Faced with the crisis, the state opened the floodgates and spent 20 billion euros to finance the partial unemployment scheme. But some companies have sought to take advantage of the situation. How to detect these frauds?

Others took the opportunity to “degrease”, with methods at the very least questionable. The objective displayed by the device was however this: to maintain jobs while waiting for the recovery.

Practices bordering on legality

The journalists met employees who claim to be pressured and to witness practices bordering on legality. The magazine has obtained about ten recordings which give an idea of ​​the rather brutal methods of certain managers to get rid of their collaborators.

Investigation of these bosses who have not played the game, between partial unemployment fraud, unfair dismissals or disguised social plans.

An investigation by Nathalie Gros broadcast in “Complément d’instruction” on September 10, 2020.

