Bruno Le Maire, the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery, confirmed Tuesday, September 29 on France Inter the removal of the ceiling from the solidarity fund intended in particular to help restaurateurs and bar owners, forced to lower the curtain, or who have lost a large part of their turnover. “Today, it is capped at 1,500 euros. We are going to remove the ceiling to 10,000 euros for restaurant owners and bar owners.”

The Minister of the Economy ensures that “the money has been put aside”. “Today, in Marseille and Aix en Provence, you have restaurateurs and bars that will have to close. They will be able to have access to this solidarity fund”, assures Bruno Le Maire. The removal of the ceiling from the solidarity fund “will make it possible to take charge of the loss of turnover for the restaurateurs, for these bar owners whom we will see shortly with the Prime Minister and to whom I will say, we will not let you down”.

“I am the first concerned, the first worried to see so many restaurateurs who say to themselves: ‘We have made efforts, we have tried to adapt sanitary rules, we are all the same object to close, we are going to lose ‘business’. Me, I understand their desperation. I understand perfectly, we are not going to let them down “, insists Bruno Le Maire.

“We had planned nine billion for this solidarity fund. We spent exactly six of them. There are still three, we are going to put them on the table now to support restaurateurs”, assures the minister.