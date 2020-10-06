For the Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration Élisabeth Borne, “those who can telecommute must do so”. Guest of France Inter Tuesday, October 6, she considers that, in the context of the Covid-19 health crisis, “the right approach is to set up teleworking as far as possible”.

It is a matter of common sense to protect employees, protect colleagues and reduce the use of public transport. Élisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor at France Inter

However, the Minister invites this new organization to be put in place through social dialogue. Negotiations have started between the social partners. “We must have more than 700 agreements signed since the start of the year on teleworking”, assures the minister, according to which 20% of employees were teleworking in June. A part which, according to Élisabeth Borne, is more or less the same today.

However, it remains an important issue “on the work collective”, in particular the feeling of belonging to a team to avoid the isolation of certain employees. “There are companies that have implemented interesting practices”, notes Élisabeth Borne, “for example a videoconference of the team in the morning so as not to lose this contact, to meet face-to-face”.