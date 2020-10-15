“What we found is that we had a blind spot in our tracking policies”, recognized Thursday, October 15 on France Inter the director general of the Île-de-France regional health agency, Aurélien Rousseau, while the government has just announced a curfew in Île-de-France and in eight metropolises. For Aurélien Rousseau, this blind spot, “it was the private sphere, the festive or non-festive moments”.

“Our obsession is not to leave blind spots”, he continues. “We say young people, 20-30 years old, but it’s not just young people. What is certain is that we thought for a moment that, at the limit, young people were contaminating each other. , there were no serious forms, it could go like that “. The director general of the ARS of Ile-de-France now evokes two very strong limits to this theory.

Last week, for the first time, we had what we call a transgenerational transition. Aurélien Rousseau, Director General of the Ile-de-France Regional Health Agency to franceinfo

“Among those over 65, the incidence has exploded, its progression tripled. This means that the bubble in the number of infected is rising and therefore it affects more people and especially the elderly “, explains Aurélien Rousseau.

The other alert noted by caregivers is the increase, in intensive care, of patients who are not old. “Today, there are already many people who are 40-45 years old who are in intensive care with serious forms, it is also in the name of all this that there is this discourse of transparency and accountability”, explains Aurélien Rousseau.

Today, 60% of clusters are found in schools or businesses. However, underlines Aurélien Rousseau, they represent only 10% of contaminations. “These clusters, we manage to put them together. We identify better in a company, in a school, in a university. The fact that we identify little in bars, while the proportion, especially among the youngest, is strong, this means that we cannot find, control and pass prevention messages “. The messages of prevention, Aurélien Rousseau hammers them: respect for barrier gestures, avoid dinners to many. “We are still on this ridge line. The idea today is that the country does not stop and that we manage to protect while collectively continuing to live”, he pleads.

Aurélien Rousseau believes that“we have to wait between two weeks and three weeks, after the All Saints holidays”, to find out the impact of the curfew. 15 days to three weeks, “this is the time between the confinement decided on March 17 and the peak at the very beginning of April”, explained Aurélien Rousseau.

“What we know is that within a fortnight, we will be between 800 and 1,000 patients in Île-de-France and in intensive care, says the director of ARS-France. Our initial capacity is 1,200, so we know we’re going to deprogram even more. We know that the caregivers will be on the bridge. We know that the caregivers will fight when they are for many exhausted. It is also for them that these decisions are made “.