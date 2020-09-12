Images published on social networks show the former coach of the France football team copiously insulted in the metro. According to him, he had just asked two people to put on their masks.

“Dirty bastard of Domenech is going!”. On images published Friday, September 11 on social networks, we can see the former coach of the France football team insulted by several individuals in the Paris metro. Raymond Domenech explains that he had just asked two people “to put their mask back on because there was an elderly and vulnerable person in front of them ” in the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Domenech violently insulted this morning in the Paris metro Support for the former manager pic.twitter.com/0gBD1dN6ku – PiedsCarrés (@PiedsCarres) September 11, 2020

“There are idiots everywhere”, added the former coach of the Blues (2004-2010), now a consultant for The team.

Yesterday in the metro I asked 2 individuals to put their masks back on because there was an elderly and vulnerable person in front of them. They then insulted me copiously. There are idiots everywhere. Let’s move on … But thank you for your support – Raymond Domenech (@RaymondDomenech) September 11, 2020