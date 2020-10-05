“Our operating theaters are in full operation today” in order to catch up on operations “that could have taken place” earlier and which had been deprogrammed during the peak of the Covid-19 epidemic, said Monday, October 5 on franceinfo Martin Hirsch, director general of the AP-HP, urging patients not to postpone their operations until later .

“We spent the spring orienting 100% of our hospitals on the Covid, by assigning the staff who were in other specialties, the surgeons, the nurses, the anesthetists to take charge of the Covid”, explains the general manager of the AP-HP. “In this period, we are making up for the delay caused by certain illnesses, so our operating theaters are now fully operational which could have taken place in March, April, May or June”, he added.

Unlike spring, at the height of the Covid-19 epidemic, “we don’t program much today”, But “the risk is to have to deprogram a lot”, hence the new restrictive measures announced by the government, he said. “It is important to take action early enough.”

Martin Hirsch warns patients to continue to be followed: “Sometimes we see that patients, out of fear and in order not to bother us, deprogram themselves on their own. They should not do it. It is the doctors who adjust.”