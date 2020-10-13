Olivier Bogillot, president of Sanofi France who is working on the development of a vaccine against Covid-19, assured Tuesday, October 13 on franceinfo that his group “speed up everything” to successfully deliver a vaccine by the middle of next year, ensuring that it is “sure” and “effective”.

“We are in a very concrete environment at the regulatory level. We ourselves have signed a charter with various laboratories so as not to compromise on the safety of the vaccine. If the vaccine is effective and it is safe, yes, the next year, in mid-year, the French will be able to be vaccinated “, he assured.

While the American laboratory Johnson and Johnson has halted trials of a vaccine, “due to an unexplained illness in a participant”, Olivier Bogillot seems confident: “Our goal is to arrive at Sanofi with a vaccine by the middle of next year. We are accelerating everything. We are indeed in phase 2 now.

Once we have the results of phase 2 which are expected in December, without even waiting for the results of phase 3, which will be available in April-May of next year, we will start production. Olivier Bogillot, President of Sanofi France to franceinfo

“That is to say that we will launch production even before having the results of phase 3, insists Olivier Bogillot. Quite simply because once we have the results of phase 3, if they are good, we will have gained at least that time to be able to make the vaccine available “, he explained.