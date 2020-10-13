Nicolas Bay, MEP of the National Rally, denounced Tuesday, October 13 on franceinfo Jean Castex who wants, according to him, “infantilize” the French. The Prime Minister called them on Monday on franceinfo not to relax in the fight against Covid-19.

“I heard the Prime Minister here, he was sitting in your studio, infantilizing the French. ‘We must not go see grandpa or grandma’, but after all, who do we take the French for?”, he denounces.

The French accepted the containment measures. They demonstrated an absolutely exemplary civic spirit and discipline. Today, we want to infantilize them. Nicolas Bay, European deputy of the RN to franceinfo

The question of a possible night curfew in Paris, in the inner suburbs, or even in other metropolises, will be on the program of the health defense council scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Elysee Palace. The deputy RN believes that we risk not having the choice: “If we have to go through this, if we need a curfew or if we need partial containment measures because the government has been totally failing, at that time probably we will have to- he take these measures. It is distressing to have come to this “, he believes.

Nicolas Bay believes that the government has not learned the lessons of the first wave of the epidemic which overwhelmed hospitals in the spring: “What is tragic is not having taken the energetic measures and the necessary means over the past few months to have greater hospital capacity and be able to accommodate more patients and avoid these measures which have serious consequences. absolutely considerable consequences “, he said “We find ourselves deprived in the same way, with the fear again of the saturation of our hospital system”, he added.