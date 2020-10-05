“We want some [personnels de l’hôpital] can forgo their vacation “ in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, AP-HP director general Martin Hirsch said Monday, October 5 on franceinfo. “We don’t tell them no authoritatively” he assured before talking about incentives.

“Many staff have submitted leave requests for All Saints’ Day, explains Martin Hirsch. Often, for the All Saints’ Day holidays, we take vacations because the children are on vacation, so we have set up a childcare system. We pay for child care, for those who would give up a few days of vacation, including child care at home. “

“We asked the government, and the response is positive, that the days that we give up are properly compensated so that there is not a financial sacrifice, but rather an incentive and that this effort is recognized”, thanks to a system “both overtime and redemption of days”, he mentioned without going into details. “I have absolute certainty that overtime will be paid”, added the general manager of the AP-HP.

“The more you wear the mask, the more you pay attention, the more you telework, the less the caregivers will be obliged to deprogram their vacation”, recalled Martin Hirsch.