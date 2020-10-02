“Let us consider elected officials as adults. They are capable of taking decisions” on Friday 2 October released on franceinfo the LR president of the Senate Gérard Larcher who regrets the lack of “consultation” with local elected officials on the restrictions decisions to counter the Covid-19 epidemic.

“In Aix and Marseille, the dialogue began the day after the decision [de fermer les bars et les restaurants]. This is not my vision of consultation. That is why I welcome the initiative taken yesterday by the Prime Minister “, did he declare. Jean Castex began a series of talks on Thursday with the mayors of large cities about the consequences of the pandemic.

I am delighted that the Prime Minister has taken the initiative of a dialogue with elected officials. Gérard Larcher, President of the Senate to franceinfo

“You know, we will only succeed in the face of this health crisis, of course by respecting what is required in terms of preventive barrier gestures, but only in this very close relationship, between the elected officials who ensure the daily life of the citizens and the representatives of The State. The mayor-prefect couple, quite essential, reinforced by the president of the department and the president of the Region “, he explained.

Gérard Larcher swept aside the idea of ​​competition between the State and local elected representatives: “It is not a matter of primacy. The State is represented in the territory. We must also territorialize the response to the health crisis”, he said. It is based on a principle: “Scientists enlighten us, but the decision is up to politicians.”