“In the best optimistic scenarios, we could have a vaccine in the heart of winter”, against Covid-19 said Gilles Bloch, CEO of Inserm, Monday, September 28 on franceinfo. “There is an extraordinary mobilization of the scientific community, the industrial community, with 300 projects being launched all over the world”, he continued.

According to Gilles Bloch, “we can be reasonably optimistic because there are trials which are in phase three”, ie the last phase before a possible marketing. “These trials on thousands of healthy volunteers make it possible to provide elements of efficacy and safety”, continues the CEO of Inserm.



In a pessimistic scenario, “we could find weakly effective vaccines”, according to Gilles Bloch who recalls that today, “there is no effective vaccine against a developed coronavirus”.