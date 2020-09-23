These soldiers from the Creil base (Oise) had been the subject of a medical follow-up in February, but not a test, the policy at the time being to test only symptomatic people, explained the minister. armies.

Their case raised many questions at the start of the Covid-19 epidemic: eighteen soldiers from the Creil base (Oise) accompanied the first flight of French returnees from Wuhan, which arrived in France on January 31. A few weeks later, the Oise was the scene of one of the first known clusters in France, in Crépy-en-Valois.

Heard by the senatorial commission of inquiry on the management of the epidemic, Tuesday, September 22, the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly, admitted having made a false statement at the time: contrary to what she had said, these soldiers were not tested on their return. An isolated sequence by the channel Public Senate.

During her hearing before the Senate commission of inquiry on the Covid-19, the Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly admits having been wrong in asserting that the soldiers returning from a mission in Wuhan, had been tested pic.twitter.com/MkMvSFO2Lw – Public Senate (@publicsenat) September 22, 2020

“I swore to tell the whole truth and so I have to tell you that I said something incorrect March 4 at France 2“, explained the minister to the Senate. “They were tested, they did not carry the virus”, she said at the time.

“It was a shortcut, she said today. What happened was that the crews were subjected to an extremely strict sanitary protocol but which indeed did not include at the time of testing. “

“The dogma at that time was not to test everyone but to test symptomatic patients”, added the director of the army health service, Maryline Gygax Généro, auditioned by his side. Civilians repatriated from Wuhan, symptomatic or not, had all been tested at the start of their fortnight.

The Minister of the Armed Forces maintains, however, that these soldiers were subjected to “an extremely strict health protocol” including 14 days of isolation, and “the military base of Creil is not at the origin of a cluster in the Oise”.

An investigation had discovered a posteriori a first case of Covid-19 in the Oise from the second week of January, before the passage of these soldiers in Wuhan. Discarding the hypothesis making them the “zero patients” of the epidemic in the department and in France.