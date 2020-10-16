“The virus’s rise curve is real”, Olivier Véran alert. The Minister of Health was the guest of the political program of France 2, “You have the floor”, Thursday, October 15. “Today, day and night, there is a person who has returned to the hospital because of the coronavirus disease every minute. And every six minutes a patient has returned in serious condition to intensive care,” he said in the introduction, reacting to today’s figures.

The Covid-19 indicators worsened further on Thursday with more than 30,000 new cases of contamination in 24 hours and daily intensive care admissions which continue to increase. According to data from Public Health France, new admissions to hospital intensive care units have marked a sharp increase for several days: 171 patients on Monday, 226 Tuesday, 193 Wednesday and 219 Thursday. The total number of Covid-19 patients currently hospitalized in intensive care stands at 1,741, or 77 more than the day before.

The daily number of intensive care admissions fell below 200 patients for the last time on April 21. The highest stood at 771 admissions on April 1. Health Minister Olivier Véran said Thursday that France had 5,800 intensive care beds.

Asked about this number of beds by Thomas Cuisset, professor of interventional cardiology at the Timone hospital in Marseille, the minister pointed out “difficulty of medical human resources “. “To open resuscitation beds, you need anesthetic beds and doctors. To train an anesthesiologist– resuscitator, it takes 11 years “, he replied, also insisting on the objective of not depriving patients suffering from other pathologies of care.

“We are at 40% occupancy of our intensive care beds, we have the impression that we are approaching this breaking point where the Covid will take up so much space that it will encroach on our non-Covid activities“, explained the cardiologist of the hospital of Timone, delighted that“today, we are not deprogramming.”