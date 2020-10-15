Emmanuel Macron invites the French, all over the country, to adopt a “rule of six”, that is to say limit to six the number of people not belonging to their household in the same gathering. “We try, when we invite dfriends, not to be more than six at the table “, just like in the restaurant or “in the street”, he explained Wednesday, October 14, during a televised address.

“This rule of six at most for our personal life, we must do”, he advocated, also recommending to “put on the mask as much as possible, including with family or friends”.

While the threshold of 1,500 patients treated in intensive care for infection with Covid-19 was crossed again on Monday for the first time since the 27 May, the head of state announced a series of measures to combat the second wave of the epidemic. Among them, the establishment of a curfew from Saturday 17 October between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. throughout the Ile-de-France region as well as in the metropolitan areas of Lille, Rouen, Lyon, Saint-Etienne, Grenoble, Toulouse , Montpellier and Aix-Marseille.