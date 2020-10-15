Emmanuel Macron tightens the screw as France experiences the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic. During a speech on Wednesday October 14, the President of the Republic announced that a curfew will be introduced from Saturday in Ile-de-France as well as in the metropolises of Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse.



It will be established between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., and will last at least four weeks, said Emmanuel Macron, who hopes to be able to make it last six weeks, until December 1. The government only has the right to impose a curfew for four weeks, the head of state explained, but the government intends to ask parliament to extend it until December 1, thus increasing it to six weeks. “This is the time that seems useful to us”, he said.

“The objective is to be able to continue to have an economic life, to function, to work so that schools and universities are open and functioning, so that our fellow citizens can work normally, so that there is obviously have a social life, but reduce its roughness “, said Emmanuel Macron.

“There will be checks and there will be fines”, finally confirmed the president. It will be 135 euros. “In case of recurrence, it is 1,500 euros”, recalled Emmanuel Macron, adding that the police forces will be mobilized “proportionately” and “locally”.