He’s back and he wants to show he’s in great shape. For his first campaign meeting since he tested positive for Covid-19 on October 2, Donald Trump made an appointment with his supporters in Florida on Monday October 12. He displayed his confidence in his state of health. “I’ve been through this, now they say I’m immune, I can smell it, he assured, I feel so powerful, I will walk in this audience. I’m gonna go out there and hug everyone. I kiss guys, beautiful women, everyone. I’ll give you a big kiss. ” During this meeting, as others would send kisses or t-shirts to the crowd, the candidate for re-election distributed masks to his supporters who had come in droves, while he did not wear any himself.

Despite the more than 210,000 deaths from the coronavirus in the United States, the president-candidate is dragging his supporters and his administration in his wake. During this Florida meeting, the vast majority of the public was not masked, as was Ron DeSantis, the governor of the region. He too signed a rock star arrival by clapping the hands of the spectators. Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s chief of staff, snubbed journalists who pointed out to him that he did not have to remove his mask to answer their questions. “I am more than three meters away”, he retorted. Before putting on his mask, leaving and throwing: “I’m not going to talk to the press.”