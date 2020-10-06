The Minister of the Economy, guest of franceinfo Tuesday, October 6, wants “include” the event professions in the solidarity fund which makes it possible to touch up to 10,000 euros in the event of cessation of activity due to the health crisis linked to Covid-19. Bruno Le Maire evokes florists, photographers and even graphic designers who, like in other sectors, “take the crisis head on”.

“The recovery is here”, welcomed the minister in the preamble, and “you have sectors which are restarting very well, such as construction or the agro-food industry”. However, Bruno le Maire recognizes that certain sectors “take the crisis head on”. Bruno Le Maire then evokes the event sector: “Florists, graphic designers who no longer have invitation cards for weddings to make, photographers – today the parties where photographers are invited there aren’t many.”

“I hope that we can include all these professions in the solidarity fund”, continues the boss of Bercy. Today they are not there, and the minister thinks that “would be fair” that they are there and that they can benefit from it and can “earn up to 10,000 euros per month”. “These are amounts immediately available, adds the Minister. They are managed by the General Directorate of Public Finances. You only have to register on the site. It is purely declaratory. There is no other formality. “

Regarding the solidarity fund, which today is only accessible to companies with up to 20 employees, closed, or which have lost 80% of their turnover, Bruno Le Maire puts forward several avenues: “80% is too much. I will propose to the Prime Minister to lower this threshold”. Regarding the threshold of 20 employees, he wants “see if we can not increase this threshold”.

“The State has always been there”, finally argues Bruno Le Maire who quotes the independents, entrepreneurs, small businesses, restaurateurs. For all these professions, specific announcements will be made by the Prime Minister “At the beginning of next week”.