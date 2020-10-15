Faced with a health and economic crisis with serious social consequences, Emmanuel Macron announced exceptional aid of 150 euros with 100 euros more per child for beneficiaries of RSA and APL for 6 weeks. “Which will make it possible to go between 100 and 450 euros, which is more than a revaluation”, he stressed in a television interview on Wednesday, October 14, in which the President of the Republic detailed a series of measures and recommendations to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“On the economic and social level, this crisis is unequal. (…) We are undoubtedly the country in Europe that has been the strongest on this subject [économique]. (…) But indeed, [pour] the most precarious who fall into poverty, we must have an answer. “

Emmanuel Macron ruled out a sustainable increase in the RSA, recalling that he wanted us to “do not lose our fundamentals, the fight against poverty through activity and work”. “I prefer this massive exceptional aid rather than an increase in social minima”, he stressed.