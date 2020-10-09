“In the metro, we don’t talk and we have a mask”, explained Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital and member of the scientific council, Friday, October 9 on franceinfo, to justify the closure of bars in high alert zones.

A measure to slow the progression of the coronavirus epidemic while public transport is crowded, especially in the Paris region. The mandatory closure of bars came into effect Tuesday in the capital and the inner suburbs.

I am not saying that there is no transmission in the metro, but at the level of bars and restaurants, we will eat and drink. So we take off the mask. Yazdan Yazdanpanah, member of the scientific council to franceinfo

“In addition to the mask absence, we are face to face and we talk, explains Yazdan Yazdanpanah. So the point is, there is a bit more risk of transmission. The member of the scientific council adds that “The best is not to close anything but in this situation you are forced to make choices and do so in a number of places which have been shown to be the most at risk.”