The public at the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of Real Madrid, are used to voicing their anger. That of the Teatro Real, a theater in the Spanish capital, much less. Yet the spectators came to see A masked ball, Verdi’s opera, Sunday, September 20, did not hesitate to be heard, after noting that the safety distances linked to the coronavirus epidemic were absolutely not respected on the balcony. Especially since, a few meters below, in the orchestra, empty seats clearly separated the groups of spectators.

20.08 hrs. Teatro Real in Madrid. Se retrasa el comienzo de ‘Un baile de máscaras’ por quejas de los asistentes ante la falta de distancia de seguridad en la zona alta del teatro. Y abajo, se respetan las medidas. pic.twitter.com/RwozGKNkvX – Emilia Chacón (@EmiliaChacon) September 20, 2020

In el colmo de la desfachatez, el @teatro_real anuncia que el aforo vendido en la función de hoy es menor del 50%, antes de anunciar que cancela la función. Si de ese aforo will concentrate in zona sin distancia de seguridad, no vale para nada los protocolos Las fotos no engañan pic.twitter.com/UwhpzTipwb – Un Congrio (@UnCongrio) September 20, 2020

“There was no space between the seats despite the theater’s message on its site, which ensured there would be space between people.”, testifies Federico, present in the room. To make themselves heard, at the moment when the opera was to begin, the public therefore “applauded, shouted and demanded its cancellation”, adds the viewer. “They tried twice to start the performance, he continues, but people kept clapping and shouting, it was impossible to continue. ” Finally “around 9:10 pm”, specifies the Teatro Real in a communicated, the venue manager brought the evening to a close and the curtain was lowered to the applause of the audience.

Comunicado oficial del Teatro Real | A grupo minoritario de espectadores forced to suspend the función of ‘Un ballo in maschera’, pese a que se cumplían todas las normas vigentes ➡️ https://t.co/uPxP9x5ojf pic.twitter.com/IhVT4iGnew – Teatro Real (@Teatro_Real) September 20, 2020

In a statement, the Teatro Real claims that 905 seats were occupied, or 51.5% of the total capacity of the theater. Management will open an investigation to understand “this unfortunate incident and will take the necessary measures so that the next performances take place normally”. The spectators, they will be able to be reimbursed.