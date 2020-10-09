“I think that at home, especially, if you are in contact with vulnerable people, elders, you have to be very careful”, explained Yazdan Yazdanpanah, head of the infectious diseases department at Bichat hospital and member of the Scientific Council, Friday, October 9 on franceinfo. The Minister of Health Olivier Véran announced Thursday the passage of Lille, Grenoble, Lyon and Saint-Etienne in the maximum alert zone, due to the progression of the Covid-19 epidemic.

We think that the one we know is not giving us anything. It’s wrong ! Yazdan Yazdanpanah, member of the scientific council to franceinfo

“I heard on Thursday that the Italians recommended the wearing of masks in families, at home. I’m not saying that, I’m just saying that when we are facing elders, people who have risk factors, let’s do very careful. This is extremely important “, explains the member of the scientific council. Yazdan Yazdanpanah calls for respecting physical distancing.

A reiterated call for caution one week before the start of the All Saints holidays. “The schools will close, maybe that’s a positive element” but children risk bringing the coronavirus to grandparents: “Here too, we must be very careful not to stigmatize grandparents. I think we can go on vacation if we are careful”, especially “when we go to see grandpa and grandma.”