“Live life !” cried the deputy Les Républicains du Haut-Rhin Jean-Luc Reitzer, on his return “with emotion” at the National Assembly, Tuesday, October 13. Survivor of Covid-19 after long weeks in intensive care, including a month spent in a coma, the elected official received a standing ovation from his colleagues in the hemicycle.

In a question to the government, Jean-Luc Reitzer briefly mentioned his “four weeks in a coma” and “two and a half months of hospitalization” in Mulhouse (High- Rhine). He called on the Prime Minister to “learn the lessons of this collective ordeal” of the pandemic and “no longer close beds or services, so essential in our hospitals”.

“What a pleasure to see you here again!” replied Jean Castex. “You are living proof that this virus affects everyone … And that no one can be spared or immune to its damage”, added the Prime Minister.

Jean-Luc Reitzer was the first parliamentarian officially affected by Covid-19 with the first symptoms, at the end of February, then two and a half months at the Emile-Muller hospital in Mulhouse.