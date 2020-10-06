“Today I think that we will be able to have additional lists of the sectors taken into account, it is really something to which we are very attentive”, announced Tuesday, October 6 on France Inter the Minister of Labor, Employment and Integration Élisabeth Borne. Companies are eligible for state aid as part of the recovery plan for activity in the midst of the health and economic crisis linked to Covid-19, such as long-term partial activity or support via the solidarity fund . “We should still announce supplements today for the sectors which are indirectly affected”, assured the minister.

These include companies providing service providers, dependent on the activity of sectors in great difficulty such as culture. Élisabeth Borne, Minister of Labor at France Inter

“We are looking precisely at whether we can either broaden the list of sectors covered, or take into account activities which have a significant loss of turnover, specified the minister. We were thinking about 80% until now, maybe we have to go to a lower threshold, but we are well aware of these difficulties and we will try to answer them “. “I can hear what these professions tell us, they tell us: ‘We first want to work’, and that’s why we worked on the basis of a new protocol, on the basis of proposals they had formulated, a protocol which has been validated by the High Council for Public Health and which makes it possible to continue the activity of restaurateurs “, recalled the Minister, taking the example of the catering sector.